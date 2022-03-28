High Point Rockers Announce Single Game Ticket Sales and "Weather Or Not" Promotion

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will begin selling tickets for individual games for the 2022 season on Friday, April 1 with a magnificent promotional offer for fans.

The Rocker are forecasting their annual "Weather Or Not" promotion will be a hot one. Tickets will be discounted based upon the official temperature in High Point, N.C. at 7 a.m. If the 7 a.m. temperature on April 1 is 50 degrees F, then Rockers fans will save 50 percent on all individual game tickets for the 2022 Rockers season.

Rockers fans can purchase the discounted tickets from 10 a.m. until midnight on Friday, April 1 online or at the Gatewood Ave. Box Office.

"We wanted to celebrate the start of spring and the start of the baseball season by offering a fun promotion for our fans," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We are hoping it's not too warm or too cold on Friday morning at 7 a.m. We predict all Rockers fans will be pleased with the discount."

Single game tickets are priced at $15 for home plate box seats, $12 for infield box seats, $10 for outfield box seats and $8 for bleacher seats.

Under the special April 1 promotion, fans can purchase up to eight tickets for any single Rockers home game. There is no limit on the number of games. This promotion is not valid on season tickets, group outings, or other Truist Point events such as collegiate baseball, wrestling, etc.

For 2022, Rockers' home games will start at 6:35 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games with Sunday contests starting at 4:04 p.m. The lone exception will be the Sunday, July 3 game vs. Southern Maryland which will begin at 6:05 p.m. with a fireworks spectacular to follow the contest.

Tickets are available online at www.HighPointRockers.com/individual-tickets and can also be purchased at the Rockers box office. For more information, call the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

Season tickets remain on sale and may be purchased online or in-person at the High Point Rockers Box Office. Visit www.HighPointRockers.com/season-tickets for more information.

The Rockers open their season at Truist Point on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes as the first contest of a 13-game homestand.

