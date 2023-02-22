Barnstormers to Host Ticket On-Sale Party on February 24

What: Barnstormers to Host Ticket On-Sale Party

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster

When: Friday, February 24th at 10:00am

Who: All Public Welcome

About: The Champs are BACK! Special one-day-only deals along with single game tickets will go on sale. This will be the first opportunity for fans to get their 2023 Opening Day tickets for May 2nd as we honor the 2022 Atlantic League Championship team with a very special championship ring ceremony! Fans can take their picture with Cylo and the Atlantic League Championship trophy while enjoying coffee, and donuts. And of course, it's our BIGGEST one-day SALE of the Year!

These Deals will only be on sale IN PERSON ONLY

20 Undated Field Box Seat Tickets for ONLY $23 in Celebration of the 2023 Season!

Offer Good from 10AM - 10:23AM Only(Tickets good for 2023 May and June home games)

3 Field Box Seat Tickets to any Opening Week Game for only $19 in Honor of our 19th year!

Championship Merch will be on sale as well as Select Styles of Barnstormers Hats for Only $10!

