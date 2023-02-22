The Momentous Group Announces Chanté Moore to Join the Lineup of FUSE Sessions Concert Series

GASTONIA, NC - The Momentous Group proudly presents multi-award winning Chanté Moore as the next artist on the lineup for The FUSE Sessions, a new intimate concert series taking the spotlight at CaroMont Health Park's GSM Services Premium Club.

The next FUSE Sessions: An Intimate Concert Series will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, and will feature a special performance by singer-songwriter Chanté Moore. Labeled as "That Voice", this sophisticated vocalist has placed over a dozen songs on Billboard's Top 100 and R&B charts.

"The talented R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Chanté Moore, has a history of giving fans hits throughout her career," said Veronica Jeon, COO, The Momentous Group. "Our team at The Momentous Group is excited to bring her to Gastonia. We look forward to showcasing incomparable artists and great music from a wide range of genres including country, pop, and more each month."

The Momentous Group is a cutting-edge experiential company that focuses on delivering memorable customer experiences. Together with its subsidiaries - Momentous Sports & Entertainment, Momentous Hospitality Group and the Gastonia Honey Hunters - The Momentous Group serves the diverse needs of a constantly growing and evolving sports and entertainment sector.

Tickets are on sale now for the March edition of The FUSE Sessions with Chanté Moore and can be purchased at www.thisismomentous.com.

