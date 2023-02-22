Charleston Dirty Birds Announce 2023 Promotions

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds release their promotional schedule for the 2023 season which is packed with Giveaway Nights, Megablast Fireworks, $1 Beer Nights and so much more.

There are 14 Giveaway Nights slated on the schedule primarily taking place every Friday game. Giveaways include four t-shirts, a youth replica jersey, a Hawaiian shirt, two giveaway hats and a special bobblehead giveaway. Fans will be able to enjoy $1 Beer Nights on every Thursday home game on the schedule with an additional night on Saturday, July 1.

"Fans are always our priority when developing the promotional schedule, and we want them to have a smile on their face when they step through the gates to the time they walk out," said Manager of Entertainment, Eden Douglas. "The entire front office has worked hard to make these promotions happen, and we want fans to enjoy the time they spend with their hometown team."

The promotional schedule will also include five Charlie's throwback nights, Baseball Bingo, African American Heritage Night, Pride Night, and so much more.

Nightly Promotions:

Tuesday- 1/2 Price Beer and Buy One Get One Hot Dogs and Baseball Bingo presented by AARP

Wednesday- Winning Scratch Off Wednesday's

Thursday- $1 Beer

Friday- Giveaways and Furry Friend Friday

Saturday- Megablast Fireworks

Sunday- Little League Sundays presented by United Rentals

Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. Single-game tickets will go on sale on March 3. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

