Barnstormers Surrender Lead, Fall, 13-11

July 3, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers in the last five nights have discovered that no lead is ever safe.

Saturday night was the worst example.

Up 11-1 with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the third, the Barnstormers allowed 12 unanswered runs to fall to the York Revolution, 13-11, in the second game of a four-game series.

Trayvon Robinson doubled home a pair, and Cleuluis produced two more with a single as the Barnstormers struck for seven runs in the top of the second. A two-run single by Blake Gailen in the top of the third keyed a four-run inning. Trayvon Robinson singled and Alejandro De Aza walked to load the bases.

Suddenly, Lancaster's offense went silent. Andry Cuevas retired Blake Allemand on a shallow fly to center, and Anderson De La Rosa struck out to end that inning.

York unleashed a seven-run third inning on Lancaster as the first eight batters reached base against starter Francisco Mendoza. J.C. Encarnacion greeted Junior Rincon with a double to cut the lead to 11-8 before Rincon set down the next three hitters.

The Revs nicked Rincon for a single run in the bottom of the fourth. They loaded the bases with one out. Rincon hit Jack Kenley with a pitch to force home the ninth York run.

A tenth scored off Garrett Granitz in the sixth. Granitz escaped a bases loaded jam in the fifth but allowed a run on three straight two-out singles in the bottom of the sixth.

Donald Goodson held the 11-10 lead through the seventh inning, striking out two and getting a fly ball around hitting James Harris with two outs.

The last vestige of the lead escaped in the bottom of the eighth inning. Rondon made a wide throw up the first base line that pulled Gailen just off the bag for an opening error. Encarnacion stole second, went to third when De La Rosa's throw skipped into center and scored when Josue Herrera plugged the gap in left center off Jordan McCrum (0-2). Andrew Dundon walked to add a second runner. Darian Sandford failed to get a bunt down on three tries for the first out, but Yan Sanchez singled to right center to score Herrera with the lead run. A two-out single off the left field wall by Carlos Castro gave York an insurance run.

Caleb Gindl opened the ninth with his fourth hit and third double of the night, a drive to the alley in right center against closer Jim Fuller. Melvin Mercedes' would-be double hooked just foul down the left field line, and Fuller struck him out. Gailen also went down on strikes. Robinson flew out to deep right ending the night as Fuller earned his eighth save.

The two clubs meet again on Sunday at 6:00. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube broadcast, starting at 5:55. The game has a time limit as the Fourth of July fireworks must be started by 9:30.

NOTES: The game marked the sixth time that both the Barnstormers and their opponents have reached double figures this season...It was the third game that lasted more than four hours...Gindl extended his hitting streak to 12 games...His three doubles tied a club record...He has also scored in 12 straight...Mendoza was the 11th starter used by Lancaster in 33 games this season...Mercedes walked in each of the first four innings...34 of the first 55 hitters reached base in the game...The game was delayed 1:26 by rain, creating the second nine-inning game of the season to go beyond midnight.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.