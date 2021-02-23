Barnstormers Sign Outfielder BJ Boyd and Utility Man Blake Allemand

The Lancaster Barnstormers have signed outfielder BJ Boyd and utility man Blake Allemand to contracts for the 2021 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Boyd, 27, signed with the Oakland A's in 2012 and made a steady climb through the Oakland system for seven campaigns. A native of the San Francisco Bay area (Palo Alto), CA, Boyd built a reputation as a good line drive hitter with decent speed. He topped the .300 mark in two different seasons, batting .301 with the Oakland rookie team in Arizona in 2012 and with Class AA Midland in 2017, when he batted .323, finishing third in the league for the RockHounds, who went on to win the Texas League title.

The lefty batter hit .271 with three home runs at Class AAA Nashville in 2018, his last active campaign.

Overall, Boyd has produced a .280 average with 36 homers, 181 extra base hits and 87 stolen bases in his seven professional seasons.

"Boyd comes highly recommended by (former Lancaster infielder/outfielder) Lloyd Turner (a coach and manager in the Oakland organization)," said Peeples. "The reports say that he has a ton of tools, which we are looking forward to seeing."

Allemand, 28, spent five seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, reaching Class AAA San Antonio for 50 games in 2019. The former Texas A&M Aggie had spent the entire 2017 and 2018 seasons with Class AA Biloxi, hitting .256 and .259, respectively with six homers in each campaign. Over his five seasons in the Milwaukee organization, the San Antonio native hit a collective .264 with 26 long balls.

The utility specialist has 2B, SS and 3B as well as the outfield in his career.

He was able to play a 2021 season despite the Covid-19 lockdowns. He was signed for the season by former Lancaster manager Butch Hobson and spent the season with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association, one of six teams to play a 60-game season. The switch hitter hit .263 while largely playing shortstop for the Dogs.

"Allemand is a guy who can play all over the field and is a coach's best friend," Peeples said. "He is someone I believe the 'Stormers fans will be excited to watch."

Lancaster now has five players under contract for the '21 season which is scheduled to begin on May 28.

