SOMD Blue Crabs' Regency Furniture Stadium to Become Mass Vaccination Site

February 23, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced today the opening of a FEMA-supported mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium. The site will open no later than March 11, and thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered seven days a week.

Since the onset of COVID-19, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have done everything possible to serve as an outlet of assistance to their community and are honored to continue to do so by serving as a site that will save the lives of fellow Marylanders.

Regency Furniture Stadium joins a growing list of mass vaccination sites in the State of Maryland. M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore City will be the next site to open on Thursday, February 25th, and more than 10,000 appointments have already been made at the site. In the coming weeks, the state will also open mass vaccination sites on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland. In March, the state will launch a pre-registration appointment site for state-run mass vaccination sites.

The state of Maryland and FEMA will assist in providing over 100 personnel including trained vaccinators to ensure the process runs as smoothly as possible. The infrastructure is currently being put in place to support thousands of shots each and every day as more and more COVID-19 vaccinations become available.

"This is our community. We are Southern Maryland Strong, and we are all in this together. We are proud to assist in helping to fight this awful virus and helping Marylanders regain a sense of normalcy," Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel said.

