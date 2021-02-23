Gastonia Honey Hunters Announces Coaching Staff

February 23, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







Gastonia, NC - Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball has named Chuck Stewart as its Hitting and 3rd Base Coach and Reggie Harris as its Pitching Coach for its inaugural season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB).

"Both Chuck Stewart and Reggie Harris bring years of experience and in-depth knowledge of baseball, and we are excited to have them join the Gastonia Honey Hunters," said Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Team Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We are confident that their leadership will positively impact our players on and off the field. We look forward to starting our inaugural season."

A native of New Jersey, Stewart began his playing career after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 25th round of the 1982 MLB amateur draft and spent three years with the Cubs organization as a catcher. Prior to joining the Honey Hunters, he has spent time as a coach with the Somerset Patriots (2020), New Britain Bees (2019), Lincoln Salt Dogs (2015), New Jersey Jackals (2013-2014), and Newark Bears (2012).

Prior to entering the professional ranks as a coach, Stewart was the head coach of Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce, FL where he amassed over 100 wins and four district titles. He has also worked as a professional baseball instructor, having trained over 1,000 athletes.

"I am thrilled to join the Honey Hunters team," said Chuck Stewart, Hitting and 3rd Base Coach, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "I am looking forward to the season, meeting our fans, and getting started. It's great to be in an organization that cares about the team, its players, and the community. Thank you to the Honey Hunters leadership team for this amazing opportunity. I know that together, we will make this a memorable first year."

Born in Waynesboro, VA, Reggie Harris was drafted in the first round in the 1987 MLB draft. He has played for the Oakland Athletics (1990-91), Boston Red Sox (1996), Philadelphia Phillies (1997), Houston Astros (1998), and Milwaukee Brewers (1999). In his career, Harris, a former pitcher, posted a 2-3 record with a 4.91 ERA in 86 appearances, including 95 strikeouts, 81 walks, 28 games finished and 121.0 innings of work.

Prior to joining the Honey Hunters, Harris was with the Sussex County Miners and the Chicago Dogs as pitching coach.

"I am very excited and honored to be the first pitching coach at the Gastonia Honey Hunters," said Reggie Harris, Pitching Coach, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "I am bringing over 30 years of experience and knowledge of the game to help build a first-class winning organization from the ground up. I want to thank Brandon Bellamy, Honey Hunters Team Owner, David Martin, COO, and Mauro 'Goose" Gozzo, Team Manager, for trusting me with this great opportunity. I look forward to the challenge."

The Gastonia Honey Hunters will kick-off its inaugural season on May 28, 2021. Season Tickets are available for purchase online at GoHoneyHunters.com. Single Game Tickets will go on-sale on April 12, 2021. For more information, please visit www.gohoneyhunters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.