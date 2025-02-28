Barnstormers Sign Linebacker

February 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Khadry Jackson to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Jackson (6-1, 230, Georgia Southern) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Jackson spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina where he appeared in 25 games with the Tar Heels before entering the transfer portal. Jackson enrolled at Georgia Southern, spending three seasons with the Eagles where he appeared in 32 games collecting 166 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions. Jackson also found success academically, making Honor Roll all three years and finding himself on the Dean's List twice.

"As we put the final touches on a rebuilt defense, our hole at linebacker with the retirement of Ian McBorrough still cast a big shadow," said Coach Mogensen. "With Khadry stepping in to the position we feel like we are in a great place. Khadry is a massive specimen with elite athleticism who enjoys playing physical. He spent some time with the Tennessee Titans last summer and it is expected that he can be a major force for us defensively in 2025."

Jackson will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the next few weeks.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.