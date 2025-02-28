Pirates Sign WR Jovohn Tucker

February 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed wide receiver Jovohn Tucker for the 2025 season. Tucker last played at Lake Erie College where he was a two-time All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection. In 2023 Tucker was a First-Team performer as he had 30 receptions for 566 yards and three touchdowns in just six games. His signature performance was a five reception, 133 yard game against Ohio Dominican as he recorded a touchdown.

In 2022, the 5'9", 180 lb. wideout was a third-team selection as he had 45 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns for the Rams. In 17 total games for the Painesville, Ohio school, he had 1,345 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns.

A native of Stanton, CA, Tucker started his collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts where he redshirted in 2017. The following year he transferred to Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA. In his first season with the Falcons he was a Second-Team All-National Division Central Conference selection as he recorded 24 receptions for 581 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018 he had 42 catches for 749 yards with seven scores. In 22 contests Tucker posted 66 receptions for 1,330 yards with 14 trips to the endzone.

Between the two schools, Tucker played in 39 games, had 141 receptions for 2,675 yards with 25 touchdowns.

