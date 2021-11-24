Barnstormers Receive Additional Awards from the Atlantic League

November 24, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Coming off the second straight season of Clipper Magazine Stadium being named the MLB Partner League Stadium of the Year the Barnstormers are proud to add a few more prestigious awards to complete the 2021 season.

Outfielder Caleb Gindl and closer Scott Shuman were selected to the 2021 Atlantic League year-end All-Star Team, it was announced today by league officials.

In addition, the ever-popular Cylo presented by Belco, the Barnstormers mascot since the birth of the franchise, was named the top mascot in the league for 2021.

Gindl, playing in his fourth season with the Barnstormers, tied for the league lead with 34 home runs, shattering the previous club mark of 29 in a single season. The 33-year old native of the Florida panhandle also topped the circuit with 106 runs scored, 59 extra base hits and 260 total bases. Gindl finished the season with a .291 average and 91 runs batted in.

Along with the season home run mark, Gindl also established a club record by homering in seven consecutive games in late June. He also scored runs in 17 straight contests from June 21-July 8, setting another new Barnstormers historic high.

He played in 115 games.

Shuman, 33, was named the league's top closer in his first season full-time in the role. The Georgia native only finished third in the circuit with 19 saves, but he was a dominant force in the ninth inning. Over 47 games, Shuman posted a 4-3 record and 1.49 ERA. In 48.1 innings of work, the right-hander allowed only 29 hits and eight earned runs. He walked 18 and struck out 71, averaging 13.2 punch outs per nine innings. The former Tampa Bay and San Francisco farmhand allowed only two earned runs after July 15, covering his last 30 appearances of the season.

It was also Shuman's fourth season with the Barnstormers.

"Both of these guys definitely deserve this award," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "It has been an honor to have coached them. They are both gamers, and I have enjoyed watching them compete on a daily basis."

Cylo was honored for his consistent presence in the Lancaster community as well as his antics at the ballpark. He even added TikTok dance videos to his repertoire in 2021! "Cylo always strives to be the most fun, interactive and community minded mascot in baseball," said Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds. "Our partnership with Belco Community Credit Union who is the presenting partner of Cylo affords us the ability to have Cylo present at as many community events, fundraisers, 5K runs, business grand openings, youth sports games and more as possible. He is so beloved by fans of all ages and we are proud to share this honor with Belco."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.