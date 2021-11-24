Revs Hit Grand Slam in Postseason Honors

York Revolution first baseman Nellie Rodriguez

York Revolution first baseman Nellie Rodriguez

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution scored four Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) postseason awards, and Revs first baseman Nellie Rodriguez was named an ALPB All-Star in an announcement made earlier today by the league.

Based on nominations by club officials, team managers, and team broadcasters, the awards highlight an extraordinary year in the history of the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball.

Revolution General Manager John Gibson was named the league's Joe Klein Executive of the Year, and Head Groundskeeper Chris Carbaugh was awarded the Ray Cipperly Award for Groundskeeping Excellence. PeoplesBank Park was named the ALPB Ballpark of the Year, and the Revolution was honored for "Promotional Excellence" in the league's annual postseason awards release.

In the release, Gibson was praised for chairing the league's COVID-19 Committee, "spearheading development of safety protocols that enabled the ALPB to complete its regular season with no reported outbreaks. Gibson led by example, making York one of the first clubs to be 100% vaccinated."

"We are particularly pleased to see John recognized for his leadership of this vital league-wide initiative," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Long before we even knew we'd be able to play, John was paving the path to a safe season for all of the Atlantic League's players, coaches, staff, and fans. We couldn't be prouder of how well he represented our organization in that critical endeavor."

Carbaugh received the memorial Cipperly Award in recognition of what the voting ballot called "the club groundskeeper and crew who consistently provide a superior playing surface and environment, despite circumstances outside their control. This includes weather, field traffic, financial resources, and non-baseball events."

Now in its 15th year, PeoplesBank Park beat out seven other ballparks, including two that are less than three years old, to claim the Ballpark of the Year honor and was cited in ballots for its "outstanding field, playing surface, and overall cleanliness and maintenance."

Praising the Revolution's 2021 promotional schedule, the league called it "diverse" and noted it "included throwbacks to different decades each Throwback Thursday, an evening in which fan votes determined everything from walk-up music to between-inning costumes, and several charity auctions for, including specialty jerseys for the home and visiting teams on the Revolution's 'Dodgeball Night.'"

Rodriguez enjoyed one of the most impactful offensive seasons in the league in 2021 and in Revs history. The slugging first baseman batted .316 with 25 home runs and 81 RBI in 91 games. He ranked 6th in the league in home runs and T-9th in RBI despite spending a month away while playing in the Mexican League. He also ranked 4th in on-base percentage (.444), 3rd in slugging (.603), 2nd in OPS (1.047), and 7th in walks (69). Those totals placed him T-3rd in homers, 1st in on-base percentage, 2nd in slugging, and 8th in walks in a single season in Revs franchise history. Rodriguez enjoyed hitting streaks of 15, 14, and 11 consecutive games, and homered in all three games of a sweep vs. Southern Maryland, Sept. 21-23, including a walk-off two-run shot on September 23 as the Revs made an exciting postseason push over the season's final weeks.

The Revolution will look to repeat these honors in its 2022 season, which kicks off on the road on April 21, 2022, and opens at home on May 3, 2022.

Season memberships and business memberships are available at www.yorkrevolution.com and in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park.

