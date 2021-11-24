Atlantic League Announces 2021 Postseason Awards

November 24, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced today its 2021 Postseason Awards, recognizing outstanding play on the field, excellence in ballpark administration, and community support by its member clubs.

Based on nominations by club officials, team managers, and team broadcasters, the awards highlight an extraordinary year in the history of the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball.

"2021 was the most challenging season in the history of the Atlantic League," said Rick White, league president. "Our clubs and players contended with countless trials just to start the season, yet managed to give fans the high level of play on the field and terrific ballpark experiences they've come to expect from the Atlantic League. The awards represent the 'best of the best' of the remarkable people powering our 2021 Championship Season. I wish we could recognize every person in the ALPB. They proved this year they are all winners."

ON-FIELD AWARDS

All-Star Team:

Catcher: Hector Sanchez, Long Island Ducks

First Base: Nellie Rodriguez, York Revolution

Second Base: Steve Lombardozzi, Long Island Ducks

Third Base: Alberto Callaspo, Charleston Dirty Birds

Shortstop: Roberto Baldoquin, Lexington Legends

Outfield: Courtney Hawkins, Lexington Legends

Outfield: Caleb Gindl, Lancaster Barnstormers

Outfield: Tillman Pugh, Lexington Legends

Designated Hitter: Jimmy Paredes, Charleston Dirty Birds

Utility: Josh Sale, Gastonia Honey Hunters

Starter: Daryl Thompson, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Reliever: Endrys Briceno, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Closer: Scott Shuman, Lancaster Barnstormers

Player of the Year: Steve Lombardozzi, Long Island Ducks

Manager of the Year: Stan Cliburn, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Red, White & Blue All-Defensive Team:

Catcher: Hector Sanchez, Long Island Ducks

First Base: Jerry Downs, High Point Rockers

Second Base: Steve Lombardozzi, Long Island Ducks

Third Base: Alberto Callaspo, Charleston Dirty Birds

Shortstop: Roberto Baldoquin, Lexington Legends

Outfield: Boog Powell, Gastonia Honey Hunters

Outfield: L.J. Mazzilli, Long Island Ducks

Outfield: Zach Collier, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Pitcher: Daryl Thompson, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Defensive Player of the Year: Steve Lombardozzi, Long Island Ducks

Pitcher of the Year: Daryl Thompson, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Ray Cipperly Award for Groundskeeping Excellence: Chris Carbaugh, York Revolution

ADMINISTRATIVE AND COMMUNITY HONORS

Joe Klein Executive of the Year: John Gibson, General Manager, York Revolution, who chaired the Atlantic League's COVID-19 Committee, spearheading development of safety protocols that enabled the ALPB to complete its regular season with no reported outbreaks. Gibson led by example, making York one of the first clubs to be 100% vaccinated.

Outstanding Club Community Service Award: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, who hosted a mass COVID-19 vaccination site serving 6,000 people per day, managed one of the state's largest coronavirus testing sites, hosted a highly successful Toys for Tots drive, presented free community resource days (providing items like food and school supplies), sent staff volunteers to area food banks, and dispatched Pinch, their mascot, and on-field host into numerous community events to lift spirits during the pandemic.

Promotion of the Year: The High Point Rockers' 9/11 Day of Remembrance, a day-long tribute that included a pre-game stair climb by first responders, Heroes Run 5K, charity softball game, celebrity home run contest featuring Rockers players, specialty jerseys auctioned after the game's "First Responders Appreciation Night," and a post-game concert by Rockers' pitcher Bryce Hensley.

Mascot of the Year: Cylo, Lancaster Barnstormers

Ballpark of the Year: PeoplesBank Park, York, PA

Promotional Excellence: York Revolution, whose diverse promotional calendar included throwbacks to different decades each Throwback Thursday, an evening in which fan votes determined everything from walk-up music to between-inning costumes, and several charity auctions for, including specialty jerseys for the home and visiting teams on the Revolution's "Dodgeball Night."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.