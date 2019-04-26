Barnstormers Pitcher Brandon Lawson Signed by the San Francisco Giants

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Lawson's contract has been purchased by the San Francisco Giants, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples. He will be assigned to San Francisco's Class AA affiliate in Richmond, Virginia.

Lawson, 24, had made two spring appearances for the Barnstormers, working a pair of hitless innings at York on Thursday, April 18 and firing three more scoreless frames against the Black Sox on Sunday.

The product of the University of South Florida had pitched three previous seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, including one appearance with Class AAA Durham. He was a combined 6-7 with a 4.15 ERA while splitting time between Class A Charlotte (FL) and Class AA Montgomery.

Lawson had been ticketed to make the start in the second game of the season, this Saturday against the High Point Rockers.

"We are very happy for Lawson having this opportunity," said Peeples. "He has been pitching very well for us in camp and has a lot of potential."

