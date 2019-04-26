Somerset Patriots Opening Day Game Moved to Saturday Night Due to Rain
April 26, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots Opening Day game set for Friday, April 26th at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.
The opening game against the New Britain Bees will now take place on Saturday, April 27th for the already scheduled 7:05 pm game.
Fans can come out and enjoy all of the Opening Day festivities at the ballpark Saturday evening including Post Game FIREWORKS, Schedule Magnets, Jersey Drawsting Bags, and a Chance to WIN $10,000!
Friday's game will be made up at 4:05 pm on Saturday afternoon. The games will each be seven-innings and tickets will be good for both games.
The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season Presented By Ford will continue at home at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, April 27th with a 7:05 pm game against the New Britain Bees. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.
