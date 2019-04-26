Barnstormers Drop Opener, 7-1

On a chilly night with swirling winds at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the High Point Rockers used a few Barnstormers mishaps and two huge hits to topple host Lancaster, 7-1.

Lancaster struck first on a walk to Darian Sandford, two fluke hits and a Joe Terdoslavich double play grounder in the bottom of the third inning.

From there, it was all Rockers. Tyler Ladendorf, who has not hit more than six home runs in a season in his career, found a way to take a Jonathan Albaladejo (0-1) through the gale and out of the park for a two-run blast with two outs in the top of the fourth.

Lancaster remained within a run until the top of the seventh when Ladendorf reached on a dropped pop up to shortstop Melvin Mercedes, moved up on a pair of Matt Marksberry wild pitches and scored on a sac fly by Hector Gomez.

Similar defensive misfires plagued Bryan Harper in the eighth. Dante Bichette, Jr. led off with a sharp single to center. Brett Austin dropped a bunt down in front of home plate. Anderson De La Rosa picked it up but skipped his throw into center field for an error with Bichette chugging to third. On an ensuing bouncer to short by Giovanny Alfonzo, Bichette was thrown out in a rundown with the other runners advancing to second and third. Caleb Gindl muffed a shallow fly ball to right by pinch hitter Josh Mazzola that allowed another run to score for a 4-1 High Point lead.

Gomez delivered the final blow with a three-run double into the left field corner.

Sandford collected two of Lancaster's five hits in the loss, all were singles.

Ashur Tolliver (1-0) was awarded the win. The left-handed reliever entered the game in the bottom of the fifth and worked 1 2/3 hitless innings.

The Barnstormers and High Point return to the field on Saturday evening at 6:30. Jake McCasland will take the hill for Lancaster against former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Seth Maness. Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube broadcast beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: The loss tied the largest Opening Night margin of defeat in club history...The 2012 Barnstormers dropped a 6-0 decision to Southern Maryland before going on to win a team record 88 games...Lancaster is now 8-7 in season openers.

