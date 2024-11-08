Barnstormers Kickoff Holidays with Ugly Sweater Party

November 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have teamed up with Chuck's Restaurant to host their Second Annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Party as part of John's Christmas Extravaganza. The party will take place on Thursday, December 5 from 6:00 pm. - 8:00 p.m.

The Iowa Barnstormers will be kicking off the holiday season by hosting an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party at Chuck's Restaurant in Des Moines on Thursday, December 5 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Fans are invited to wear their best ugly sweater to ring in the holidays with the Barnstormers while enjoying a meal from Chuck's Restaurant's Italian American menu. The event will feature the Iowa Barnstormers Gift Drive, A raffle for Christmas gifts, and Ugly Sweater Contest.

Individuals who bring brand new, unopened gifts to donate to the John's Christmas Extravaganza Gift Drive benefitting Children and Families of Iowa will receive one (1) free raffle ticket for every gift they donate. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for $5 each. The raffle will include Christmas Gifts from the Barnstormers that feature a variety of items. All Gifts will be valued at a minimum of $100.

Chuck's Restaurant is located at 3610 6th Avenue in Des Moines. The locally owned restaurant is a Des Moines landmark, serving excellent Italian American entrees since 1956.

