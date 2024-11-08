Knight Hawks Re-Sign Makel Calhoun

November 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, November 8, that the team has re-signed linebacker Makel Calhoun to a contract for the 2025 season.

Calhoun was named to both the IFL All-Rookie Team and the All-IFL Second Team Defense in 2024, in addition to being named the league's Defensive Player of the Week twice during the campaign.

The rookie linebacker led the IFL in 2024 with seven sacks, and his 65.5 total tackles ranked second on the Knight Hawks roster and in the top-20 leaguewide. He had 13 total tackles for loss and three pass breakups. In 2024, Calhoun had eight games with five tackles or more.

Calhoun becomes the eighth Knight Hawks player from 2024 to rejoin for next season.

