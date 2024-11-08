Freight Add to Defensive Line with Jaylin Swan

November 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive lineman Jaylin Swan for the 2025 season.

Swan is from St. Louis, Missouri, and attended Soldan International Studies High School where he played defensive end.

After graduating high school, Swan attended Illinois College where he would start and end his college football career.

At Illinois College, Swan served as captain of the team and excelled as an All-Conference player, winning 2018 Second Team All-MWC South Division and 2019 First Team All-MWC South Division. His career ended with 48 punt return yards, 91 solo tackles, and 149 total tackles.

After college Swan played indoor football with the Quad City Steamwheelers in 2022. With the Steamwheelers, Swan had a total of 129 tackles and 56 assisted tackles. In the 2022 Indoor Football League Championship game, Swan recorded six tackles and 0.5 sacks.

"Jaylin has championship and league experience," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He'll join some seasoned veterans on our defensive line and the rest of the league is going to have a tough time figuring us out up front."

