Barnstormers Honored for Glovework

Reigning Atlantic League Defensive Player of the Year Melvin Mercedes has been honored once again for his defense.

Mercedes has been named, along with High Point's Shed Long, as the best defensive second basemen in the league, it was announced today.

He is joined on the ALPB Red, White and Blue All-Defense Team by Lancaster third baseman Trace Loehr.

Mercedes, who has been with the Barnstormers since 2019, shared the second base slot with Long . However, Mercedes played center field for much of the first half of the season, also showing great prowess at that position.

The Bronx native made only four errors in 75 games at second base for a .988 fielding percentage and did not commit an error in his 42 games in center field. He is the second two-time winner of the award, joining former Southern Maryland shortstop Edwin Garcia.

"Mel is our energy bug," said Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples. "He does a great job all around, but he really takes pride in his defense, and is a leader out in the field."

Loehr, 28, played in his second season with the Barnstormers. He played 68 games at third base and 19 at second. He was guilty of only five errors in 250 total chances for a .980 fielding percentage. Loehr was responsible for a number of diving stops to his left and a number of barehanded pickups on slowly hit balls down the line.

"Trace is very deserving of this award," added Peeples. "He loves to compete out there and works very hard every day on the defensive side of his game."

