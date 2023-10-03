Ruben Tejada Selected to Atlantic League All-Defensive Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its 2023 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team. Long Island Ducks infielder Ruben Tejada was selected to the team at shortstop in voting among the league's member clubs.

Tejada played in 71 games overall for the Ducks in 2023, including 67 at the shortstop position. He made just six errors during the season and compiled a .978 fielding percentage. He also totaled 177 assists and 91 putouts while helping turn 46 double plays.

In addition to his strong defensive campaign, the Florida resident had and outstanding season at the plate. He compiled a .293 batting average with six home runs, 35 RBIs, 59 runs, 78 hits, 14 doubles, 53 walks and an .841 OPS. His 53 walks were second on the team, trailing only Joe DeCarlo (56) despite playing 43 less games). The 33-year-old went on to lead the Flock during the postseason in batting (.417), hits (5), total bases (7), doubles (2), on-base percentage (.500), slugging (.583) and OPS (1.083).

Tejada played with four teams during his nine Major League seasons, including the New York Mets (2010-15, 2019), St. Louis Cardinals (2016), San Francisco Giants (2016) and Baltimore Orioles (2017). In 663 games, he compiled a .250 batting average with 10 home runs, 158 RBIs, 225 runs, 530 hits, 110 doubles, 202 walks and 16 stolen bases. The Panama native also played in two postseason games with the Mets when they won the 2015 National League championship. Earlier in 2023, Tejada represented his native Panama at the World Baseball Classic.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

