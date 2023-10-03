Mendoza, Otosaka Named to Atlantic League Red, White & Blue Defensive Team

October 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today name the York Revolution's Drew Mendoza and Tomo Otosaka among the members of the 2023 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team. As voted on by the league's managers, these players represent the best defensive players in the Atlantic League during the 2023 regular season.

2023 Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team

C Beau Taylor, High Point Rockers

1B Drew Mendoza, York Revolution

2B (Tie) Shed Long, Jr., High Point Rockers and Melvin Mercedes, Lancaster Barnstormers

SS Ruben Tejada, Long Island Ducks

3B Trace Loehr, Lancaster Barnstormers

OF D.J. Burt, High Point /Rockers

OF Braxton Lee, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

OF Tomo Otosaka, York Revolution

P Mickey Jannis, High Point Rockers

NOTES: Lancaster 2B Melvin Mercedes is one of two players to repeat on the Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team. He committed just four errors in 75 games at 2B, fielding .988 for the season while having a hand in 36 double plays. Braxton Lee of Southern Maryland also earned his second straight mention on the All-Defensive Team. Lee had nine outfield assists and just three errors on the year. High Point's Mickey Jannis earns his first All-Defensive award. Jannis was fourth among all ALPB pitchers with 16 assists. Staten Island's Angel Aguilar was the turning point in 48 double plays on the season as the FerryHawks led the ALPB with 116 twin killings. York's Tomo Otosaka committed just one error on the season while fielding .995. High Point CF D.J. Burt accounted for 12 assists from center field in 2023. Lancaster's Trace Loehr made just four errors in 90 games.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.