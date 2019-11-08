Barnstormers Honored by Atlantic League

The Lancaster Barnstormers front office has been lauded by the Atlantic League, winning two major awards for the 2019 season, it was announced today by league president Rick White.

Lancaster garnered the league's Community Service Award for the franchise that has done the greatest work aiding those in need in its particular market. In addition, Barnstormers' general manager Mike Reynolds won the Joe Klein Executive of the Year honor, named after the longtime executive director of the ALPB for his work in growing the Barnstormers' brand and attendance during his three seasons at the front office helm.

The Barnstormers' organization was feted for several community outreaches that stood out. One in particular was the Christmas Tree Lane presented by the BCF Group and the Christmas Spirit Light Show that was pioneered at Clipper Magazine Stadium during the 2018 Holiday season, generating over $29,000 for local charities. Also factored into the honor were Thanksgiving and Christmas programs centered at Clipper Magazine Stadium that feed the hungry through the Holiday season. Lancaster will hold a Camp Out for Homelessness this month in conjunction with Tabor Community Services.

Lancaster, in its 15th season in the Atlantic League, was also applauded by the league for the creation of the Little Sluggers' Dugout, a private room for nursing mothers, sponsored by May-Grant Obstetrics and Gynecology among the other promotions that reach out to Lancaster and the surrounding area. Mental health awareness also came to the forefront in May in a partnership with the Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital.

Cylo also kept a busy schedule during the 2018-19 campaign, making 587 appearances outside of the confines of Clipper Magazine Stadium.

"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by the Community Award," said Reynolds. "Our goal is to have a continued positive impact on the community. To have our team recognized for its year around efforts in the community is greatly appreciated."

Reynolds has dramatically increased season and group ticket sales since joining the Barnstormers for the 2017 season through innovative programs like seat wraps. He has overseen a surge in attendance that produced a rise of over 35,000 fans for 2019.

It was also noted by White and the other club owners that Reynolds has spearheaded a sales initiative that provides training for all teams with a yearly seminar held in Lancaster. That initiative has benefitted the entire league in its efforts to bring quality family sports entertainment to each ballpark.

Reynolds was hired by the Barnstormers in the fall of 2016, injecting new energy into the franchise and its relationship with the community. The Rhode Island native had previous experience with the WNBA and D-League basketball, working in ticket sales and administration.

"In the view of Mike's contemporaries, he has gained huge respect in his time with the Barnstormers," said White.

"Mike has been an amazing addition to our organization these last three years," said Barnstormers partner Rob Liss. "He has brought energy and vision to Clipper Magazine Stadium and the entire Lancaster community as well."

"I am honored to be recognized with the Joe Klein Executive of the Year award," said Reynolds. "To be recognized by my peers in the ALPB makes this special. It is truly a team award, though. I have the privilege of having the support from our ownership team as well as an incredible group of colleagues who are committed to making the Barnstormers and Clipper Magazine Stadium a great asset for our community."

