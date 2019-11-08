Awards Season Concludes with Post-Season Club Honors

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its 2019 Post-Season Administrative/Community Honors, including special recognitions for team accomplishments both on and off the field. Winners were selected through voting from league club administrators and field managers.

Barnstormers General Manager Mike Reynolds has been named the Joe Klein Executive of the Year. Reynolds helped increase sales and grow attendance for the Barnstormers in 2019, averaging nearly 500 more fans per game. He also took initiative to organize league-wide sales training seminars, and the Barnstormers created the first-ever dual use base anchors on the playing field.

Reynolds guided club community engagement efforts as Lancaster took home the Outstanding Club Community Service Award. The club added a first-class nursing room for mothers at the ballpark in partnership with May Grant Obstetrics and Gynecology. They also hosted several outside events at the ballpark, including a Christmas Light Show, and Christmas Tree Lane, which generated over $29,000 for area charities in its first year. These were just a few of several instances in which the club cultivated goodwill throughout the Lancaster community.

In its first season of play as members of the Atlantic League, High Point's BB&T Point won Ballpark of the Year. The ballpark showcased a "ahead-of-trend" ballpark design and helped transformer downtown High Point, N.C. They also became the first team in Atlantic League history to use a 100% artificial field turf playing surface.

Rockers mascot, Hype, took home Mascot of the Year honors. The lovable pony was ubiquitous in social media and a major aspect in the successful launch of the High Point Rockers. Hype frequently made visits to organizations throughout the High Point community to familiarize local residents with the ballclub and he interacted with the crowd on numerous occasions during games at BB&T Point to help cheer on the Rockers to a postseason berth.

For the third consecutive season, the Somerset Patriots received the Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence. The Patriots created a packed promotional calendar in 2019, featuring appearances by several celebrities. Among them was a 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1969 World Champion New York Mets and a 30th Anniversary Celebration of the movie Major League featuring an appearance by Corbin Bernsen. Somerset also did an outstanding job utilizing its social media platforms and mobile app to enhance their fan engagement during the season.

Additionally, Patriots Head Groundskeeper Dan Purner was selected for the Ray Cipperly Award for Groundskeeping Excellence. Purner and his crew consistently provided a superior playing surface and environment, despite unpredictable weather conditions and extensive field traffic.

The York Revolution received this season's Promotion of the Year award. York played host to the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game on July 10 at PeoplesBank Park. The event featured a plethora of local flavor to it, highlighted by its "Made in York" fan fest outside the ballpark prior to the game. Fans were treated to displays of several products that were made in York, Pa. The festivities also featured an exciting pre-game Home Run Derby and an appearance by the fan-favorite Zooperstars during the game. The All-Star Game was highlighted by a "homer-off" to break a 3-3 tie after nine innings, won by the Freedom Division when Revolution catcher Isaias Tejeda homered over the Arch Nemesis wall in left field. The night was capped with the largest fireworks display in PeoplesBank Park history.

