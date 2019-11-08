Revolution Honored for Promotion of the Year

November 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







Brooks Robinson at the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game at PeoplesBank Park

(York Revolution) Brooks Robinson at the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game at PeoplesBank Park(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - The 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game, hosted at PeoplesBank Park by the York Revolution, has been named the Promotion of the Year, the Atlantic League announced today.

Marking the event's second time in York, the All-Star Game was held on July 10 at and drew more than 6,700 people to the PeoplesBank Park. Featuring a U.S. Air Force flyover, an appearance by Hall of Fame shortstop Brooks Robinson, the debut of the automated ball-strike system, a tie-breaking "home run off" to determine the winning division, and the biggest fireworks display in ballpark history, the Revolution hosted what league officials called a "top notch" mid-summer classic.

"This was truly a great event for our league, and the front office and ballpark staff in York did a phenomenal job," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Our annual All-Star Game is both a display of the talent of our league and a celebration of our baseball community, and York really put together an outstanding event that more than achieved both of those goals."

"It is very gratifying to see our work valued like this, and we appreciate the league's recognition," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "But we can't take all the credit. Our theme this year was 'Made in York,' and this really was an event that the greater York community helped create. We are very grateful to our terrific sponsors and supporters for helping put on this memorable event and to our fans and fans throughout the league for joining the celebration."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.