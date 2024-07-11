Barnstormers Game Preview vs Sioux Fall Storm

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Barnstormers (4-9) will look to end the home season strong when they host the Sioux Falls Storm (3-11) in their final 2024 game at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday at 7:05 pm.

Despite being defeated 69-43 by the Jacksonville Sharks last week, Iowa quarterback Brandon Alt threw for the most yards (234) and touchdowns (5) in his third start wearing the goggled helmet. Also, wide receiver Keshaun Taylor had his third 100-yard game of the season along with a season-high three touchdown catches.

Down by three points in the fourth quarter, Sioux Falls kicker Dean Sarris sent last weekend's game against the Quad City Steamwheelers into overtime in the waning seconds. Each team scored on their opening possessions of the extra period, but the Storm came up short on a game-winning two point conversion attempt, losing a heartbreaker 45-44.

Sioux Falls running back KeShawn Williams leads the Indoor Football League's seventh-ranked rushing offense with 20+ yards and six touchdowns in the last four games. However, defensive back Elijah Reed continues to be the Storm's most potent weapon as he stands third in the IFL in tackles with 84.5 in addition to his two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

These two teams met at the beginning of June where the Barnstormers narrowly came out on top, 47-45. This marked their first road win of the season and their first victory at the Denny Sanford Premier Center since March of 2022.

