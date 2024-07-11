IFL Week 18 Betting Lines

July 11, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Week 18 of the 2024 IFL season has arrived, with the 2024 IFL Playoffs just two weeks away. Both conferences are filling up their playoff roster of teams, leaving just a few spots left in the playoffs. This week features six games across an action-packed Saturday. Below are the lines for Week 18's action according to DraftKings. Lines are available on betting platforms where sports betting is legal. Users must meet all requirements necessary to participate in legal sports betting.

For information on how you or someone you know struggling with gambling addiction can get help, call 1-800-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633).

GREEN BAY BLIZZARD (11-3) @ JACKSONVILLE SHARKS (4-10)

Spread: -13.5 (GB)

O/U: 89

mL: N/A

Kicking off Saturday's slate of six games, the Green Bay Blizzard travel to the Jacksonville Sharks in an Eastern Conference battle. Green Bay has already secured a playoff spot and a first-round home game with two games remaining in their regular season. On the opposing side, the Sharks have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Blizzard are coming into this week as favored by 13.5 points, tied for the largest spread of the week.

Returning to action from their Week 17 bye, Green Bay enters the week facing a team they met nearly a month ago. In that meeting, the Blizzard handled Jacksonville convincingly, defeating them by 28 points. As the seventh-highest-scoring offense, putting up 45.8 points per game, Green Bay takes on one of the most-scored-on defenses in the league. On defense, Jacksonville allows 48.2 points per game, coming in as the third-most-scored-on unit this season. With their playoff spot set in stone, the Blizzard look to end this week with another conference win, completing their season sweep of the Sharks.

This season hasn't gone Jacksonville's way, but the Sharks head into this game following their best game of the season last week, scoring 69 points against Iowa. Quarterback Kaleb Barker has had back-to-back strong performances for the Sharks. In Barker's first two starts for the Sharks, he's led Jacksonville to 52.5 points on average, but this week, they face one of the league's best defenses. Green Bay allows the least amount of points (33.4) and yards (195.1) per game, giving Kaleb Barker a tall task to overcome. As home underdogs, the Sharks must overcome a 13.5-point spread to upset their Eastern Conference opponents this week.

The over-under for this game comes in at 89 points, the third-highest over-under of the week. The last time these two teams faced off, the total reached 98 points, clearing this line by nearly 10 points. However, when taking the average of both offenses, it comes out to 83.4 points.

SIOUX FALLS STORM (3-11) @ IOWA BARNSTORMERS (4-10)

Spread: -1.5 (IA)

O/U: 88.5

mL: -120 (IA)

Continuing an action-packed Saturday, the Sioux Falls Storm face off against the Iowa Barnstormers in a battle between two teams who won't be participating in the postseason this year. However, with two games remaining on both teams' schedules, neither of their seasons are over yet. In their second meeting of the season, Iowa's expected to win again, favored in this matchup by one-and-a-half points.

Favored at home, the Barnstormers look to bounce back from their three-game losing streak with their second win against Sioux Falls this season. On offense, Iowa averages just 39.1 points per game, facing a Storm defense that allows 46.3 points. On defense, the Barnstormers have struggled their last few games, allowing an average of 59.3 points per game. Compared to the other teams across the league, that ranks highest among the other 15 teams, taking the top spot by almost five points. Favored by just one-and-a-half points shows that this game could come down to the wire at the Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday evening.

As road underdogs this week, the Storm are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, becoming five games if the oddsmakers predict this one correctly. This week, the Storm face the second-most-scored-on defense in the league, making for a good matchup on paper. Sioux Falls scores an average of 41.2 points per game, cracking 50 points just once this season. On defense, Sioux Falls ranks among the middle of the league, allowing 46.3 points per game.

This week's over-under line is set at 88.5 points, while they reached 92 points the last time these two teams met. However, with over a month passing since then, this matchup is expected to be slightly lower scoring, with neither team battling for a playoff spot.

QUAD CITY STEAMWHEELERS (7-7) @ TULSA OILERS (5-9)

Spread: -4.5 (QC)

O/U: 88.5

mL: -198 (QC)

The Quad City Steamwheelers visit the BOK Center to take on the Tulsa Oilers in a battle for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the week, the Quad City Steamwheelers sit in fourth place while the Oilers trail by one spot. With a path to the playoffs still alive for Tulsa, the Oilers need a win on Saturday to keep the hopes alive. However, oddsmakers predict a victory for Quad City this week, favoring the Steamwheelers by four-and-a-half points. If that outcome happens, the Steamwheelers punch their ticket to the 2024 IFL Playoffs.

Entering the week off an overtime win last week against Sioux Falls, the Steamwheelers remain in position to make a playoff run this postseason. With Massachusetts securing a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, just one spot remains between Quad City and Tulsa. The Steamwheelers are favored to win this matchup, securing them the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Last week was Quad City's best game offensively since Week 13, scoring 45 points in their win against the Storm. This week, they face a Tulsa defense that allows just 44.1 points per game, fifth-least in the league. However, while the Oilers come in as a team that keeps opponents out of the end zone, they allow the most yards per game (246.9) across the league. If oddsmakers are correct on this one, Quad City punches their ticket to the playoffs.

Facing possible elimination this week, the Tulsa Oilers must win out to keep their playoff hopes alive. Before last week's loss, the Oilers were coming off back-to-back performances of more than 50 points. While Tulsa's offensive production dipped last week against Green Bay, they face a Quad City defense this week that allows the fifth-most points in the league (46.9). The last time these teams faced off was in Week Seven when they scored 72 points, defeating the Steamwheelers on the road.

In their last matchup earlier this season, these two teams combined for 131 points, with Tulsa scoring 72 points on their own. The oddsmakers set this over-under line at 88.5 points, while the two combine for an average of 83.6 points. With a performance similar to the last time they played, the over could be cleared with time to spare.

SAN ANTONIO GUNSLINGERS (7-7) @ TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS (2-12)

Spread: -7.5 (SA)

O/U: 99.5

mL: -345 (SA)

Kicking off the late group of games, the San Antonio Gunslingers take on the Tucson Sugar Skulls in a Western Conference matchup. The last time these teams faced off, the Gunslingers won convincingly, defeating the Sugar Skulls by 24 points. Since then, both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, with two games remaining on the schedule for these two teams, finishing their season on a high note is still the priority. In their second matchup of the season, San Antonio is favored by seven-and-a-half points, expected to win both of their matchups against the Sugar Skulls.

In a competitive Western Conference, San Antonio's playoff hopes have come to an end. The Gunslingers remain the highest-scoring offense in the league, scoring 53.4 points per game. Against a defense that ranks among the middle-of-the-league, Tucson will have their hands full against Sam Castronova and the Gunslingers' offense. Completing nearly 70% of his passes, Castronova has thrown for over 3,000 yards, featuring a 70:6 touchdown to interception ratio.

Tucson's offense enters the week as the lowest-scoring offense in the league, scoring 35.5 points per game. However, they face a San Antonio defense this week that allows the most points in the season, giving the Sugar Skulls a good matchup on paper. Looking to break a seven-game losing streak, Tucson hopes to upset their visitors on Saturday.

In their last matchup, these teams combined for 96 points, with the oddsmakers setting the over-under line at 99.5 points this week. On average this season, both teams combine for 88.9 points, requiring more than 10 points to reach the over in this game.

VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS (9-5) @ NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS (9-5)

Spread: -1 (NAZ)

O/U: 101.5

mL: -110 (NAZ/VEG)

In one of the more impactful matchups of the night, the Vegas Knight Hawks try to clinch a playoff berth on the road, taking on the Northern Arizona Wranglers. As things stand, the Knight Hawks sit in fourth place, and with a win, they clinch the third spot in the Western Conference. However, the oddsmakers predict a Northern Arizona win, favoring the Wranglers by just one point. With that outcome, the Wranglers would leap the Knight Hawks, jumping into playoff contention with just one game remaining.

Coming off a win against Bay Area the week before, Northern Arizona looks to close out the season with a three-game winning streak. On offense, the Wranglers sport one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, scoring 49.8 points per week. This week, they match up against a Knight Hawks defense that ranks almost directly down the middle of the league, allowing 45 points per game.

As slight road underdogs, the Vegas Knight Hawks come into this game with the possibility of clinching a playoff berth with a victory. Vegas has the third highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 51.9 points per week. On the opposing side, the Northern Arizona Wranglers' defense is among the teams that allow more points than most, allowing 48 points per game. Considering the one-point line this week, it's expected to be a contentious four quarters of action featuring two playoff hopefuls.

Oddsmakers set the over-under line for this game at 101.5 points, coming in as the highest line of the week. The last time they faced off, these two combined for 110 points, surpassing this line by nearly 10 points. With a ticket to the playoffs on the line, a high-scoring affair could be expected.

DUKE CITY GLADIATORS (2-12) @ BAY AREA PANTHERS (11-3)

Spread: -13.5 (BAY)

O/U: 85.5

mL: N/A

Closing out the action-packed Week 18, the Duke City Gladiators visit the SAP Center for a meeting with the Bay Area Panthers. While the Panthers lost last week, the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference is still available, requiring a win to clinch. Favored by 13.5 points, the Panthers are expected to take down the Gladiators, clinching first place in the Western Conference.

Following their one-point loss last week, the Panthers look to bounce back this week against Duke City. As one of the top teams in the league, Bay Area almost lost their matchup with Duke City last time, coming away with a two-point victory. This time, with first place in the West up for grabs, it's more likely that the Panthers come out of the gates with high intensity in their last regular season game at the SAP Center. Offensively, Bay Area ranks near the middle of the league, averaging 44.8 points per game. However, on defense, the Panthers are one of the top units in the league, averaging just 38.1 points to opponents per week. Bay Area's defense also leads the league in sacks, bringing down opposing quarterbacks 23 times, coming in three sacks higher than the next-closest team.

With no playoff destination in sight this season for the Duke City Gladiators, they have two games left in the season to finish strong. Scoring nearly 50 points in their last two games on average, the Gladiators have found their rhythm offensively. However, in that same span, their defense allowed an average of 56.5 points per game, which would rank as the most-scored-on defense in the league on average. Facing one of the top defensive units in the league, Duke City will get a good test for their offense to see if it can keep up with their last couple of weeks as the offseason approaches.

Combining for just 66 points the last time they played, oddsmakers set the over-under of this game at 85.5 points. However, both teams average 83.4 combined points per week. Bay Area's defense is a threat for a low-scoring game, giving reason for this game coming in as the lowest over-under line of the week.

All six games in Week 18 are streamed on the IFL YouTube Channel, allowing fans to watch wherever they are. Action for this week can be found on all legal betting platforms where legal gambling is permitted. Please bet responsibly.

