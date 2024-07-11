IFL Announces Week 17 Players of the Week

July 11, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 17 of the 2024 IFL season. TJ Edwards (FRI) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Elijah Belle (SD) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Axel Perez (NAZ) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

TJ Edwards, QB, Frisco Fighters

In the Frisco Fighters' highest-scoring performance in franchise history, TJ Edwards had his best game of the season without a doubt. Edwards completed 15/19 passes for 226 yards and nine touchdown passes, adding a touchdown on the ground to bring him to 10 touchdowns on the day. Of the 11 touchdowns scored on Sunday, the former league MVP scored 10, leaving just one touchdown on the board he wasn't responsible for. With his 10-touchdown performance, TJ Edwards earns the title of Week 17 Offensive Player of the Week.

Elijah Belle, DB, San Diego Strike Force

In a back-and-forth battle on Saturday, the San Diego Strike Force defeated the Vegas Knight Hawks in a meeting that came down to the wire. Looking to convert a two-point conversion to avoid overtime, the Vegas Knight Hawks' conversion came up short following Elijah Belle's game-winning interception. In this matchup, Belle extended the Strike Force's league lead in interceptions, adding two more on Saturday night. Following this two-interception performance, including the game-winning interception in the game's final seconds, Elijah Belle is named Week 17 Defensive Player of the Week.

Axel Perez, K, Northern Arizona Wranglers

Following a 24-point fourth quarter from Northern Arizona, the Wranglers defeated Bay Area for the first time this season, helping their case for making the playoffs. In a game featuring 47 points from the Wranglers, kicker Axel Perez was responsible for 16 points, going 4/5 on PATs and 2/4 on field goal attempts, adding the game-winning deuce with just four seconds remaining in the game. With his efforts in taking down the Bay Area Panthers, Axel Perez earns Week 17 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

