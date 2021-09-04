Barnstormers Club Ducks, 13-2

September 4, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







After a two-game hiatus, the Lancaster Barnstormers offense returned to form on Saturday night.

Alejandro De Aza went 4-for-5, Kelly Dugan drove in five runs, and Jake Hoover added three RBI as the 'Stormers routed the Long Island Ducks, 13-2, in the second game of a four-game weekend series.

It was Long Island scoring first as L.J. Mazzilli singled home Steve Lombardozzi off Cameron Gann (2-0) in the bottom of the first inning.

That lead did not last long. In the top of the second, Hoover tied the score with a two-out RBI single to left, scoring Anderson De La Rosa. The Barnstormers really went to work against Anderson De Leon (4-4) in the third inning. Caleb Gindl led off with a homer to right. De Aza and Dugan both singled, and a sacrifice fly by Trayvon Robinson extended the lead to 3-1.

After Vladimir Frias trimmed the lead to 3-2 with a two-out RBI single in the home fourth, Gindl opened the fifth with an infield single that trickled under Lombardozzi's barehanded effort. One out later, De Aza ripped a double into the right field corner. Dugan cracked a three-run homer for a 6-2 lead.

In the seventh, Dugan added a two-run double and Hoover lined a two-run single into center. The final three runs scored in the ninth in an inning built off four walks. De Aza singled home the final two Lancaster runs.

Gann worked five innings, allowing seven hits and two runs. He walked two and struck out only one. Donald Goodson, Ryan Eades and Brent Teller combined to throw four hitless innings.

Zach Smith (1-2) will make the start for the Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 against right-hander Brendan Feldman (5-3). Fans may tune into the YouTube broadcast at 1:30.

NOTES: De Aza has had four or more hits three times this season...The five RBI night was the first for Dugan...Gindl's homer was his 26th, moving him to within three of Ryan Harvey's franchise record...Lancaster took a one-game lead in the division race.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.