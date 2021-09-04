Revs Comeback to Walk-Off SOMD

September 4, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(York, PA) The York Revolution right fielder Welington Dotel was the hero Saturday night, due to a walk off single in the bottom of the ninth to give his club a 9-8 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The Revolution outscored the Crabs 7-1 after trailing 7-2 heading into the bottom of the second inning. Dotel finished his monumental night going 2/5 with four RBI's, while his teammate in first baseman Nellie Rodriguez helped the load with a two run home run. Southern Maryland did not lack offensive power either, combining to hit four home runs all coming off the bats of second baseman Rubi Silva, designated hitter Jovan Rosa, third baseman Josh McAdams, and catcher Joe DeLuca.

It was one of the best starts to a ballgame of the season for Southern Maryland, or one of the best second innings. Already down 2-0 from a Rodriguez long ball, the Blue Crabs answered back with authority. The Crabs managed to rocket three balls over the wall, which included a lead off solo bomb from McAdams. The other two home runs were two-run shots by DeLuca and Rosa. All three swings contributed to a seven run second inning.

After that, York chipped away at the early lead. The Revolution put up two runs in the bottom of the second inning and four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning that tied the game up at the time at eight. The eighth run of the game from Southern Maryland came in the top of the sixth inning from a solo home run by Silva.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth, Crabs closer Mat Latos was sent out to the bump to try and send the game into extras. After striking out the first two batters the veteran faced, York managed to work an infield single before issuing a pair of walks to load the bases for Dotel. On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Dotel placed a ground ball up the middle that sent PeoplesBank Park into a frenzy.

Thanks to Dotel, York won 9-8 and moved the club one game back of the Crabs. For Southern Maryland, they now sit one game back of first in the North Division with Lancaster's 13-2 win over the Ducks.

