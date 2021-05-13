Barnstormers Announce Spring Training Schedule

Ross Peeples will have ample opportunity to get a feel for the team he has constructed before the 2021 Lancaster Barnstormers head to Gastonia, North Carolina for games that count.

The Barnstormers will play an expanded, seven-game spring training schedule, highlighted by Fan Fest on Saturday, May 22. Fan Fest will be an early taste of what the 2021 season has in store for families at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The canine members are welcome that day, too, as 'Stormers management has declared the matinee game a Bark in the Park Day. One dollar Berk's hot dogs will be on sale that afternoon. The first 1,000 youngsters will be able to receive free Strasburg Railroad Kids Ride tickets. All fans in attendance will be handed a magnetic 2021 Lancaster Barnstormers game schedule. AAA members can get their car battery tested for free as they leave the stadium.

Gates for this FREE event will open at 11:00 that morning. The exhibition contest against the York Revolution will begin at noon. This will be the lone opportunity for the Barnstormers faithful to check out the 2021 squad at Clipper Magazine Stadium prior to the June 4 home opener. The other spring training games will be closed to the public.

"Fan Fest is the annual reminder that Barnstormers Baseball is back," said general manager Mike Reynolds. "This year comes with even more anticipation than ever. We are excited to open the gates for the annual FREE game for all fans as we gear up for the big welcome home party on June 4."

Lancaster's exhibition schedule begins with a contest against Sussex County of the Frontier League, the first exhibition game for Lancaster against a Frontier League squad in franchise history, on Tuesday, May 18 at 1:00. Following the Miners, the roving Black Sox squad will take on Lancaster squad in a two-game series beginning with an afternoon game on the 19th and a morning tilt on Thursday, May 20.

Lancaster will wend its way across the Susquehanna River for a Friday evening tilt against the Revs at People's Bank Park, the night before Fan Fest.

Cali Dogecoin of Fairfield, a member of the Pacific Association, will stop by Lancaster on its own "barnstorming" tour, for games on the 23rd and 24th. The Barnstormers will have two additional days of workouts before making their first trip ever to Gastonia, which is located about 20 miles west of Charlotte, North Carolina.

