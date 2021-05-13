High Point Rockers Bolster Pitching Staff with Young Arms

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have added three righthanded pitchers to their roster for 2021 with the signing of Cooper Casad, Ryan Chaffee and Ricky Knapp. Chaffee and Knapp have each previously pitched at the Class AAA level while Casad reached Class AA.

Casad, 25, was undrafted out of the University of the Pacific but signed as a free agent with the San Francisco Giants organization in 2018. The Santa Rosa, Calif. native made steady progress through the Giants organization, going 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 2019 while making four stops in progressing from Class A Augusta, Ga. to Class AA Richmond, Va. that season. Like hundreds of other professional players, Casad was released when Covid-19 shut down the minor leagues last year.

"Cooper's got a live fastball," said Rockers' field manager Jamie Keefe. "His two-seamer is a very good pitch and his cutter is really good. He's got a good little breaking ball, but his cutter is really East to West. I think he's right where he wants to be. He's been throwing down at Cressey Sports Performance (in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) for a couple months and his velocity is really coming up."

Chaffee, 33, has played 11 seasons of professional baseball and won 46 games while adding 48 saves. He has pitched in the Atlantic League previously, appearing in 41 games for Southern Maryland during the 2019 season. Chaffee was a third round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2008 after leading Chipola (Fla.) College to the National Junior College World Series title in 2007. The Niceville, Fla. native was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher at the Juco World Series.

"Ryan's been away from the game for a year and a half and he's very excited to get back out on the field," said Keefe. "He said his arm and his body both feel great. Sometimes when you get away from the game, you realize how much you miss it. Being able to sign with the Rockers is going to pay off for us and pay off for him."

Knapp, 28, has won 35 games in just six seasons as a starting pitcher in professional baseball. He went 23-8 during a stellar collegiate career at Florida Gulf Coast University and was an eighth round pick of the New York Mets in 2013. Knapp went 13-6 as a starter in 2016 between stops at Class A St. Lucie (Fla.), Class AA Binghamton and Class AAA Las Vegas. Current Rockers pitching coach Frank Viola was Knapp's coach at Las Vegas in 2016 and 2017 and at Binghamton in 2018.

"Ricky is a gamer, he loves the game of baseball and he's a guy who will take the ball anytime you give it to him," said Keefe. "If he makes the rotation, he'll be ready every five days. If you need him as a long reliever, he can do that. If you need him for an inning, he can do that. Frank has always spoken highly of Ricky and I think they're both looking forward to being back together again."

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

