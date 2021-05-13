Lexington Legends Sign Two Former Cincinnati Reds

Lexington Legends Field (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends announced today that they have agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Reds Tony Cingrani and Jordan Pacheco.

Tony Cingrani was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 3rd round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Rice University. Cingrani made his MLB Debut soon after on September 9, 2012. He went on to pitch in six seasons for the Reds and 2 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the Major Leagues, Cingrani played in 216 games, serving as a Starting Pitching and Relief Pitcher. In 334.1 Innings he recorded 366 Strikeouts with a 4.01 ERA.

Jordan Pacheco was drafted out of the University of New Mexico in the 9th round by the Colorado Rockies in the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. Pacheco made his MLB Debut on September 6, 2011. He went on to play in four seasons with the Colorado Rockies, two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and one season with the Cincinnati Reds. In 1,076 MLB At Bats, Pacheco had 10 Home Runs and boasted a .272 Batting Average. Pacheco has played Catcher, First Base, Second Base, Third Base, Designated Hitter, and Left Field.

"We are very excited to see these guys in a Legends uniform. It is a great feeling to have these guys back in Reds Country, continuing their professional baseball careers in Lexington." Said Andy Shea, Lexington Legends President & CEO.

