Barnstormers All-Time Home Run Leader Signed by Dodgers

Blake Gailen, the Lancaster Barnstormers' all-time leader in home runs, RBI and several other offensive categories, will be joining the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this spring, it was announced today.

Gailen, who turns 34 in August, has cranked 99 regular season home runs for the Barnstormers over the last seven years, not only positioning him in the top spot on the team's list but tying him for tenth all-time in the history of the Atlantic League.

The left-handed hitting outfielder initially came to Lancaster in 2012 after winning the batting title in the American Association the previous year, batting .406. In his initial campaign with Lancaster, he was named Atlantic League and Independent League Player of the Year, batting .338 with 22 home runs and 89 RBI.

Gailen played five partial seasons in Lancaster from 2013-17, earning All-Star status in 2014 when he batted .350 with 18 homers in 66 games around a stay in Tijuana, Mexico.

His contract was purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013, the Los Angeles Angels in 2015 and the Dodgers in 2017. He reached Class AAA Buffalo down the home stretch in 2013 and batted .300 with seven homers for Class AA Tulsa in 2017, also hitting a critical home run in the playoffs.

The California native spent his second full season in Lancaster in 2018, being named an All-Star for the third time. He led the league with 28 home runs, one shy of the Barnstormers' franchise record and knocked in 91 runs while becoming the first player in club history to appear in every game on the schedule. He hit .282 on the season.

"We are very excited for Blake to get this opportunity," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "He has had some very good years for our organization. We wish him the best of luck this season in the Dodgers' organization."

"I couldn't be more excited to sign back with the Dodgers," said Gailen. "I have been going to Dodgers games since I could walk, and being part of such a storied franchise is an honor and a privilege."

"Playing in Lancaster has always been special for me, but (the Atlantic League) is all about guys moving on," he continued. "It's done its job several times for me, and I am forever grateful to the league and the Lancaster Barnstormers. The fact that I have spent so much time in this city is a tribute to how loyal the fans and the city are to their players."

