WOYK, SYCBA Partner for February 21 Career Fair

(York, Pa.) - SportsRadio 1350 WOYK and the Southern York County Business Association (SYCBA) will play matchmakers a week after Valentine's Day when they bring together career seekers and area businesses for a career fair in Shrewsbury.

The Southern Branch YMCA at 100 Constitution Avenue will host the career fair Thursday, February 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives of dozens of area businesses will be on hand to meet with local career seekers to discuss positions in industries including utilities, business services, medical equipment supplies, manufacturing, and more.

While businesses continue to sign up to participate, organizers revealed companies like Cintas, Oakworks Inc., Columbia Gas, United Coolair Corp., Express Employment Professionals, and Matthews International are already on board.

The York Revolution, which is helping to market the event and recruit additional participants, will also be on hand to discuss opportunities.

"These employers have great openings and are eager to match them with the talent of members of our community," said SYCBA President Missy Thomas. "We are excited to help bring together local businesses and the newest members of their workforce."

Thomas added that attendees will further benefit from expert advice in interviewing, creating and updating resumes, and job seeking techniques.

"No matter where you are in the process of furthering your career, this is the event for you," Thomas said.

For more information and to sign up for a table at the career fair, visit www.sycba.com.

