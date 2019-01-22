20 Fireworks Spectaculars for 20th Season

January 22, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will host a record-setting 20 Fireworks Spectaculars during its 20th Anniversary Season, presented by Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

The total of 20 scheduled fireworks shows during the 2019 season surpasses the franchise's previous record of 17, which was achieved as recently as 2018. All fans will be treated to a spectacular display of pyrotechnics and music on these scheduled fireworks nights to cap off their evening at the ballpark. Every Saturday night game will be followed by a Fireworks Spectacular (11 total), as will nine other dates mixed throughout the season. Each of the fireworks shows will be performed Garden State Fireworks, who has partnered with the Ducks in each of the past two seasons.

The following are the scheduled dates for this season's postgame Fireworks Spectaculars:

Saturday, May 4th vs. York Revolution

Saturday, July 6th vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Saturday, May 18th vs. New Britain Bees

Saturday, July 20th vs. Lancaster Barnstormers

Friday, May 24th vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Wednesday, July 24th vs. New Britain Bees

Saturday, May 25th vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Friday, August 2nd vs. High Point Rockers

Saturday, June 8th vs. High Point Rockers

Saturday, August 3rd vs. High Point Rockers

Saturday, June 22nd vs. Lancaster Barnstormers

Thursday, August 22nd vs. Somerset Patriots

Tuesday, June 25th vs. New Britain Bees

Saturday, August 31st vs. Somerset Patriots

Tuesday, July 2nd vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Saturday, September 7th vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Wednesday, July 3rd vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Tuesday, September 10th vs. York Revolution

Thursday, July 4th vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Saturday, September 21st vs. High Point Rockers

While every performance will be an unforgettable experience, fans attending the July 3rd and 4th games will be treated to extended fireworks shows in celebration of Independence Day.

Fans wishing to attend all 20 Fireworks Spectaculars can do so by becoming a Long Island Ducks season ticket holder. In addition, all Ducks mini plan packages include multiple Fireworks Spectaculars as well as at least one voucher redeemable for a FREE ticket to any 2019 Ducks regular season game. Simply contact the Ducks ticket office today by calling (631) 940-3825 for more information and to sign up.

The remainder of the 2019 Promotional Schedule will be announced in March prior to the team's Opening Night of Individual Ticket Sales. Stay tuned to LIDucks.com for more information and CLICK HERE to sign up for the Ducks e-mail newsletter and be among the first to receive this info.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

