Barnstormers Add to Defensive Line

January 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Javier Duran to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Duran (6-4, 280, Kent State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Duran began his career at Independence Community College before enrolling at Tarleton State University where he spent two seasons appearing in 21 games and collecting 45 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. For his senior season, Duran transferred to Kent State where he appeared in 12 games with the Martin, Jr. began his career at California University of Pennsylvania. In three seasons with the Golden Flashes.

"Javier has great size and athleticism in an era when guys often transfer down levels, he moved up from FCS to Bowl Level at Kent State successfully," said Coach Mogensen. "He has the skills and size to be a tremendous force for us up front this season and flexibility to play anywhere along the defensive line."

Duran will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

