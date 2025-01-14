Panthers Sign Quarterback Liam Thompson

January 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have acquired a decorated dual-threat quarterback with the signing of former Wabash College standout Liam Thompson.

"We are pleased to bring Liam to the Bay Area. He is an athletic, confident quarterback who has dynamic physical tools," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has a big arm, is an accurate passer with good mechanics who has no issues sitting in the pocket and working through progressions as a platform thrower and he is also an explosive running threat."

Thompson finished his college career as the North Coast Athletic Conference's all-time leader in total yardage and was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year three times. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 11,149 yards and 102 touchdowns. Not only a prolific passer, Thompson also made plays with his legs, rushing for 1,747 yards and 31 touchdowns. As a senior in 2023, he led the team in rushing with 724 yards and 10 scores.

Following his record-setting college career, Thompson was invited to rookie minicamp with the New York Giants and participated in a workout with the Indianapolis Colts.

"The coaches for the Panthers have a clear vision, not only for me but for the team and what they're looking to accomplish," said Thompson. "With the level of experience the coaches bring and the goals they have, it motivated me, and I'm fired up to be a part of what they're doing."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.