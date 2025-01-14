Pirates Sign WR Damon Hazelton Jr.

January 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed former All-Atlantic Coast Conference wide receiver Damon Hazelton for the 2025 season. The 6'2", 215 lb. receiver has professional experience. Hazelton signed with the Houston Texans of the National Football League in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. That same year he signed with the Green Bay Packers, but later returned to the Texans and was signed to the practice squad. He remained with Houston through May of 2022. Hazelton signed with the Stuttgart Surge in the European League of Football in June of 2024.

Hazelton began his collegiate career in 2016 at Ball State University. As a freshman he played in 11 games making seven starts. He ended that season with 51 receptions for 505 yards with four touchdowns. He then transferred to Virginia Tech where he enjoyed great success.

Upon arriving in Blacksburg, Hazelton led the Hokies with 51 receptions for 802 yards with eight touchdowns in 2018. That season the Baltimore, MD native matched a career high with 12 receptions for 131 yards with a touchdown against Notre Dame. At the end of the year he was named a second team All-ACC performer.

In 2019 he led Virginia Tech with eight touchdown grabs as he pulled in 31 passes for 527 yards and received All-ACC Honorable Mention status.

After graduation, Hazelton then entered the transfer portal and went to Missouri as a graduate student. With the Tigers he played in nine games making four starts. He had 30 receptions for 397 yards and one touchdown.

Hazelton's combined collegiate stats saw him playing in 43 games making 29 starts. He finished with 163 catches for 2,231 yards with 21 touchdowns.

