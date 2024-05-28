Barnstormers Add New Faces to Roster

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers 2024 season is well underway and the team has welcomed several new faces to the roster in recent weeks.

The offense has seen changes with the addition of offensive linemen Tyrone Chambers and veteran wide receiver Keshaun Taylor. Chambers (6'6, 340, Kentucky State) began his career at the University of Toledo as a defensive tackle before transferring to Kentucky State University where he saw both sides of the ball. He spent the first part of the 2024 IFL season with the Jacksonville Sharks. Veteran wide receiver Keshaun Taylor (6'2, 195, Mars Hill) has also returned to the Barnstormers after appearing with the team for the last six games of the 2023 season. In those six games, Taylor tallied 25 receptions for 293 yards and seven touchdowns.

The defense has also seen some roster changes with defensive lineman Akeem Smith and defensive back Cincere Mason joining the squad. Smith (6'0, 310, Sam Houston State) also known as "Meatball" joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie IFL season. Collegiately, Smith spent five seasons at Georgia State where he appeared in 35 total games and collected 48 total tackles and two sacks before transferring to Sam Houston State where he appeared in 12 games as a Panther. Mason (6', 210, Kansas State) also joins the Barnstormers for his rookie IFL season. Collegiately, Mason began his career at Kennesaw State where he spent three seasons appearing in 31 games and grabbing five interceptions before transferring to Kansas State. He spent his final two collegiate seasons with the Wildcats, appearing in 20 games.

The Iowa Barnstormers will hit the road to take on the Sioux Falls Storm this Saturday, June 1 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Barnstormers will return home to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, June 15 to take on the Quad City Steamwheelers. The game will feature the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Annual Halftime Corgi Chase. Tickets are available now, visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com or call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255.

