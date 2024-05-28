IFL Coaches Poll - Week 11

May 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Week 11 of the 2024 IFL season is in the books, and not many teams moved from where they were ranked last week to this week. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (-)

Frisco Fighters (-)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (+1)

San Diego Strike Force (-1)

Arizona Rattlers (+2)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (+1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-2)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)

Tulsa Oilers (+1)

Sioux Falls Storm (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (-)

Duke City Gladiators (-)

Following a week of no upsets, there wasn't much movement this week. However, moving up two spots from last week's poll, the Arizona Rattlers are crowned the highest mover in this week's poll after their 55-point performance against Duke City on Saturday evening.

Week 12 features just two teams on bye, as the seven-game slate begins Friday and concludes Saturday night. The action kicks off with the Quad City Steamwheelers traveling to the Resch Center to face off against the Green Bay Blizzard. This matchup begins on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT, and the remaining six games take place on Saturday night. Catch all the action streamed live on YouTube or Caffeine.

