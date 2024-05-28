Green Bay Completes Regular Season Sweep of Iowa with 54-40 Victory

May 28, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - There were points aplenty Friday night when the Green Bay Blizzard made their lone trip to Des Moines, IA, this season to face off for a third and final time against the rival Barnstormers, securing the season-sweep by a final score of 54-40.

Iowa kicker Gabriel Rui put the hosts on the board first with an impressive 50-yard field goal on the Barnstormers' first offensive possession. The Blizzard answered quickly when quarterback Max Meylor connected with wide receiver Lowell Patron Jr. for a 30-yard touchdown strike to take a 7-3 lead. Darius-James Peterson got the start at quarterback for the Barnstormers and connected with wide receiver Darren Wilson for a touchdown after a Blizzard pass interference penalty deep down the field gave Iowa great field position on their second drive. Rui would add the first three successful deuces of the evening on the ensuing kickoff to extend Iowa's lead to 12-7. Meylor went to the air again, quickly connecting with Harry Ballard III on a deep bomb down the field that would lead to a two-yard touchdown run by EJ Burgess Jr., giving the Blizzard a 14-12 edge. Despite another pass interference infraction by Green Bay on the next drive, the Blizzard defense would hold the Barnstormers to a field goal and a one-point 15-14 lead. Rui converted his second deuce of the game, extending Iowa's lead to 17-14. The Blizzard offense stalled out to end the first quarter, which ended with a missed Field Goal attempt by Blizzard kicker Andrew Mevis.

The Blizzard defensive front began wreaking havoc on the Barnstormers in the second quarter, with both Olalere Oladipo and Scean Mustin recording quarterback sacks on the first drive of the frame. This set Iowa up to attempt a long field goal, but a high snap sailed out of the back of the end zone, earning Green Bay a safety and the ball back. Meylor orchestrated a drive, culminating in a seven-yard touchdown run by the Green Bay signal-caller, putting the Blizzard ahead 23-17. On Iowa's next possession, Peterson connected with a familiar face in former Blizzard wide receiver Keshaun Taylor, putting the home team up by one. The Blizzard answered back on their next drive as running back Jalyn Cagle punched in a one-yard run to put the visitors up 30-24. That score would stand at the break, as the Barnstormers could not convert their next drive into any points.

Green Bay's Jalyn Cagle wasted no time with the ball at the start of the third quarter, setting the Blizzard offense up with great field position after rattling off a 38-yard return. Green Bay would have to settle for a Mevis field goal, which he converted to extend the Blizzard lead to 33-24. The Barnstormers stormed back, courtesy of the second Peterson-to-Taylor touchdown connection of the night, and after Gabriel Rui's third successful deuce, found themselves tied with Green Bay. The Blizzard marched down the field, and after corralling a bad shotgun snap, Meylor found fellow quarterback and all-purpose athlete Skyler Perry in the end zone for a strike that put Green Bay up 40-33. The Barnstormers looked to take advantage of Green Bay's Jalyn Cagle at defensive back, and Peterson connected again with Darren Wilson for a score that would find these rivals tied after three frames.

Much like last week, the Blizzard used the fourth quarter to pull away and secure an important conference victory. Meylor hit Ballard III in stride for Green Bay's next score, sending Harry over the back wall of the end zone. With great focus, Ballard sacrificed his body and came down with the ball for yet another highlight-reel touchdown reception. The stingy Blizzard defense grounded the Barnstormers on the next possession, thanks to pass breakups by Jalyn Cagle and Kevin Ransom and a fourth down sack by new linebacker Julius Wilkerson, with Scean Mustin and Chris Biggurs in hot pursuit as well. The Green Bay coaching staff risked it on fourth down of their following possession when Meylor connected again with Harry Ballard III for a touchdown that would put the Blizzard up by two scores.

The Blizzard defense forced a turnover on downs on Iowa's next possession, with the Barnstormers threatening in the red zone. Iowa would return the favor by forcing Green Bay to attempt a field goal with 1:09 left in the game. The attempt was no good, but defensive back Kevin Ransom would seal the deal for Green Bay with an interception on Iowa's last-ditch comeback effort.

Green Bay (7-2) hosts the Quad City Steamwheelers (4-4), fresh off a bye this week, next Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT at the Resch Center. Iowa (2-7) travels to Sioux Falls next Saturday to battle the Storm (2-6) at 7:05 p.m. CT.

