Barn Burner: Wolverines Sweep Wisconsin With Overtime Win

October 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

What. A. Barn. Burner.

Anchorage showed up tonight with a crowd of over 2,400 as the Anchorage Wolverines swept the Wisconsin Windigo.

Connor Jalbert recorded his second goal of the weekend just five minutes into the contest after Brock Devlin beat the d-man passing the puck center ice where Jalbert finished.

Wisconsin managed one goal in the first, with the second period going scoreless.

Danny Bagnole opened the third frame 59 seconds in, when he skated from the Wolverines zone up the ice, ripping it from the slot, giving the Wolverines a one-point lead.

Wisconsin rallied three goals, securing their first lead of the weekend.

Anchorage local, Patrick Tolan brought hope back to the Wolverines in the 13th minute turning the score to 4-3.

Samuel Evert leveled the score with just three minutes left in the game, going bar down over the net minder's left shoulder.

With just 0.8 seconds left in the overtime period, Bagnole slipped a pass from Romulus Riego De Dios through the goalies five hole, securing the Wolverines weekend sweep.

While Wisconsin may still remain in first place in the Midwest Division, Anchorage proved to be the dominant team through the weekend. With one game in hand, the future looks bright for the Wolverines.

We'll see you next Friday & Saturday for a two-game weekend against the Chippewa Steel.

LET'S RAGE!

