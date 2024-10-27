Wings Take Their Third Loss of the Season at St. Cloud

October 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Wings would fall Saturday to the St. Cloud Norsemen on Saturday night to take their third loss of the 24-25 season. They would come out harder than they did on Friday, and would be able to stay out of the box more than they did on Friday. Neither team were able to get a power play goal, and scoring would not happen until the third period of the game.

St. Cloud's Hudson Blue would open the scoring in the third period at the 1:02 mark. After, the Wings would have plenty of opportunity to score, but would be unable to find the back of the net. Toward the end of the period, the Wings would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, but the Norsemen's Kyle Miller would find the empty net. Again, the Norsemen's Sam Crane would go for the empty net to extend their lead. The game would end with a score of 3-0 in favor of St. Cloud with two of their three goals going into an empty net.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping 19 of 20 shots sent his way.

The Wings will be back in the Odde Ice Center this weekend, November 1st and 2nd to take on the Minnesota Mallards. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.aberdeenwings.com or can be found at all C-Express locations.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us an all of or social media pages.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.