Colorado Scores 5 Power Play Goals, Defeats Amarillo 9-3

October 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Colorado Grit defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 9-3 on Saturday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. The Grit scored five times on the power play to take the second game of the three game set.

Amarillo and Colorado met for the second out of three times on the weekend at the Budweiser Bull Pen Saturday night. Amarillo's Charlie Zolin made his third consecutive start in net, while Colorado turned to Pete Sterling in goal after Jack Erickson helped them to a 4-3 shootout win on Friday night.

The Wranglers struck first on an early power play opportunity 4:43 into the first period when Emils Skeltins punched in a loose puck for his second goal of the season from Alexander Aleslov and Cru Hanas. The Wranglers added to their lead with 6:42 left in the period on a similar looking goal from Corson Maguire. Maguire's fifth goal of the year was assisted by Grayson Gerhard as both Wranglers extended their point streaks to four games. Amarillo had a 2-0 lead after one period of play, outshooting Colorado 18-9.

Early on in the second period, the Wranglers found themselves in some penalty trouble causing the Grit to go on a 5 on 3 power play. William Johnson scored eight seconds into the two man advantage to make it a 2-1 game 5:43 into the second period. The Grit went back to a 5 on 3 and scored again one minute later to tie the game up at 2-2 with a score from Luke Helgeson. Later on in the period, the Grit got a lucky break as a cross ice pass hit a leg and sent Luc Bydal a breakaway that he scored on with 6:14 left in the period to put the Grit up 3-2. With their first lead of the weekend, Colorado showed no slowing down as just moments later they force a steal as Zolin is out playing the puck and cash in with their fourth goal of the game and second from Bydal with 4:36 left in the second frame to go up 4-2. Colorado's big second period saw them outshoot the Wranglers 17-8 in the middle period.

Looking to rally back in the third period, the Wranglers scored a shorthanded goal from Andrew Morton to breathe some life back into the game. Morton's goal came 5:57 into the third and was assisted by Gerhard to make it a 4-3 game. The momentum was short lived, as the Grit responded with what would be the first of five unanswered goals 55 seconds later. Evan Smutney scored for the Grit to make it 5-3, and 25 seconds after that goal, Kennen Reylets scored to make it a 6-3 Colorado advantage. The Grit then spent much of the remainder of regulation on the power play, adding three more tallies on the man advantage from Johnson, German, and Rioux (5v3), to finish the game winning 9-3.

The Wranglers will look to bounce back and gain some momentum with a win on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the three game set at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Doors will open at 2:00 PM and the puck will drop at 3:00 PM on Sunday. You can get your tickets at panhandletickets.com or watch on NATV.

