Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Come up Short to End Road Trip

October 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks found themselves in a similar situation tonight. Danbury was swept by Rochester in their second series against each other this season. A few positives came from Danbury's goals, yet it was ultimately a rough way to end the month of October.

Diagostino Shines In NAHL Debut

Hat Tricks forward CJ Diagostino was called up from the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 18U AAA team ahead of this weekend and CJ performed well in his NAHL debut. The 18-year-old forward scored the first goal for Danbury tonight, putting them within one. In his final stat line, he had two shots on goal with a +/- of 1. CJ is close to starting his junior career, however this shows a flash of his potential in the near future.

Hat Tricks Excel On Penalty Kill

Although Danbury was inly put on the kill once tonight, they were able to ice the puck every time they got their stick on it. A huge improvement from last night when the went 3/6 on the kill. Main cause of this was having the ability to hold themselves together and keep themselves out of the box as much as possible.

Lineup Notes

Jr. Hat Tricks 18U AAA netminder John Reburn made 35 saves on 40 shots in his first NAHL start. Reburn was put into a lot of tough positions, yet he kept his composure for the full 60 minutes. Danbury also had some good looks from their forwards tonight, with Diagostino and Izadi capitalizing tonight.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks return home next weekend to face off against the Maine Nordiques for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and you buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

