Bark in the Park, Fireworks, and Family Feast Night Highlight Next Homestand

May 8, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 9th for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). The homestand features our first SCRAPS Bark in the Park Game of the season plus Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night and our Mother's Day Game. Tickets are available.

Get together with your favorite people and head to the ballpark! Our hospitality areas offer all-inclusive packages with food & beverage and some of the best views at the ballpark. Call (509) 343-6886, email groups@spokaneindians.com, or hit the big blue button below to book your group outing now!

Tuesday, May 9th - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade!

PLEASE CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL BARK IN THE PARK TICKETS

- First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10th - Go Yard Giveaway Night presented by 94.1 The Bear

Sign up at the game to be entered for your chance to win the professional services of the Spokane Indians award-winning grounds crew at your home! Plus, we'll give you professional tips that will keep your yard looking healthy and new!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Thursday, May 11th - Jersey Off the Back Night presented by Les Schwab Tires

Fans will have the chance to enter to win jerseys straight off the players' backs courtesy of Les Schwab Tires! During each inning of the game, one lucky fan will be presented with an Indians autographed jersey on the field!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Friday, May 12th - Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Mallory Paint Store, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game

Help us as we honor all active-duty service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations with a great fireworks show immediately following the game courtesy of Mallory Paint Store.

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, May 13th - Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

It's the first Yoke's Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long courtesy of Yoke's Fresh Market. Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

- First pitch at 5:09 PM

- Gates open at 4:00 PM

Sunday, April 30th - Mother's Day Game presented by Radia

Treat Mom to a special day at the ballpark. We'll be celebrating all the amazing moms, step moms, grandmothers and mother figures in attendance all game long courtesy of Radia. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field, with Mom of course!

- First pitch at 1:05 PM

- Gates open at 12:00 PM

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.