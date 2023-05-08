The Emeralds Drop Game 6

The Emeralds drop game 6 against the Spokane Indians by the final score of 2-1. With the loss today the Emeralds drop to 2nd place in the Northwest League. The Vancouver Canadians now sit atop the league with a 14-9 record. The Emeralds are just a half game out of 1st place.

Carson Ragsdale got the start tonight for the Emeralds and he had one of his better outings this year. He went 4 innings and allowed just 2 hits while striking out 8. His ERA now sits at just 2.92. Ragsdale has been great this year for the Emeralds, and it was another strong showing from him today.

5 other pitchers for the Emeralds saw action tonight, each going just 1 inning. Brett Standlee gave up the lone earned run in the 7th inning. It was Zach Kokoska who hit the RBI-Single that scored Jordan Beck that gave the Indians their first run of the ballgame.

In the 8th inning, Wilkelma Castillo allowed an unearned run. Adael Amador, the leadoff hitter for Spokane, was able to get an RBI-Single that scored outfielder Braiden Ward. Nick Morreale came in to pitch in the 9th inning for the Emeralds and after allowing a runner to reach base via walk and a base hit, he was able to strike out 2 to get out of the inning.

The Emeralds lone run of the ballgame came in the bottom of the 8th. Vaun Brown was able to reach base as well as Victor Bericoto. They had a double-steal that got them to 2nd and 3rd with just 1 out. Vaun Brown was able to score after a wild pitch with Jared Dupere at the plate. Dupere would eventually strike out which brought up Logan Wyatt. Wyatt struck out which stranded the runner over at 3rd and ended the Emeralds rally.

In the 9th inning the Emeralds weren't able to get anything going, going down 1-2-3. It was a tough ending for the Emeralds after being able to rally late in the 8th inning. It was a closely contested back and forth matchup and the Emeralds came up just short. With the loss today that means the Emeralds split the 6 game series against Spokane with each team winning 3 games.

The Emeralds now move to 15-11 on the year with Spokane moving to a 12-12 record. The Emeralds are set to travel to Tri-City this week for a 6 game series. It's an important series for the Emeralds as they'll look to fight their way back into 1st place in the Northwest League. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:30 P.M.

