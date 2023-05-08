Tri-City Dust Devils Return this Week

May 8, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Your Dust Devils return to Gesa Stadium this week for a six-game series with the Eugene Emeralds, affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Join us for a week of fun, starting tomorrow with Trivia Tuesday, featuring School Night on Friday, and wrapping up with our Mother's Day Matinee on Sunday afternoon!

Trivia Tuesday

Tuesday, May 9th

Put on your thinking cap and come out for Trivia Tuesday! We'll be testing your knowledge of Washington sports throughout the game. The brightest minds will even take home a Dust Devils prize.

It's also Coca-Cola Tuesday, when you can get $2 21oz Coca-Cola products all game long!

Western Wednesday

Wednesday, May 10th

Yee-ha it's Western Wednesday! It will be a fun-filled night of country music, cowboy attire, and our first ever Costume Contest! Dress the part and you could be named Best Dressed Buckaroo!

Viñeros de Tri-City

Thursday, May 11th

Your Dust Devils will play as the Vineros de Tri-City, donning alternate caps and uniforms as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion campaign. Put on some purple and come support the Viñeros!

School Night & Family Feast

Pahlisch Homes

Friday, May 12th

Friday is School Night presented by Pahlisch Homes. Local elementary and middle schools will be in attendance, celebrating the fantastic educations available here in the Tri-Cities.

Save on concessions with our Family Feast Night deals! Hot dogs, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, laffy taffy ropes and Coca-Cola products are just $2 throughout the night.

Postgame Fireworks

Columbia Basin Hearing Center

Saturday, May 13th

Stick around after the action for our spectacular Postgame Fireworks Show thanks to our friends at Columbia Basin Hearing Center.

Mother's Day Matineee

Sunday, May 14

1:30pm First Pitch

Celebrate mom with a day at the ballpark! Our Mother's Day Matinee will begin with gates opening at 12:30pm and first pitch scheduled for 1:30. Soak up the spring sunshine and show mom how much she means to you with the gift of Dust Devils baseball!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.