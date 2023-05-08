Chad Dallas Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starting pitcher Chad Dallas as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 2-7. He is the first C's player to earn the distinction this season.

Dallas, 22, was magnificent on Wednesday, May 3 at Hillsboro's Ron Tonkin Field. The right-hander went six innings - a new single-game high for a Vancouver pitcher in 2023 - and allowed one hit, one unearned run, walked one and struck out nine to earn his second win of the year. His nine strikeouts were two shy of his career-best 11, which he established in his first turn of the year on April 11.

The Orange, TX native has headlined the Vancouver rotation for the first month of the season, posting league leading totals in ERA (2.28, 3), wins (2, T-7), strikeouts (31, 3), innings pitched (20.2, T-10), batting average against (.130, 1) and WHIP (0.87, 3).

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Tennessee, Dallas is amid his second season with the C's and sophomore season as a pro. He previously earned this honor after his first career start in April 2022, when he went five hitless innings against Tri-City.

Dallas and the C's are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium this week to take on the Everett AquaSox. Tickets for all six games are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

